Tinubu appoints Management Team for Education Loan Fund

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of qualified Nigerians to serve on the management team of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement issued on Friday.

Ngelale said while Akintunde Sawyerr is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Fund, Frederick Oluwafemi Akinfala will serve as the Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

Mustapha Iyal will occupy the position of the Executive Director, Operations

Ngelale added in the statement: “With the appointment of the management team, the President expects that the necessary apparatuses are expeditiously put in place for the effective take-off of this pivotal Fund for the immediate and lasting benefit of Nigerian students and families in all parts of the country.”