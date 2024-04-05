Tinubu appoints Management Team for Education Loan Fund

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of qualified Nigerians to serve on the management team of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement issued on Friday.
Ngelale said while Akintunde Sawyerr is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Fund, Frederick Oluwafemi Akinfala will serve as the Executive Director, Finance and Administration.
Also Read:
- Remembering Funmi, the Moremi of Ekitiland, by Kola Johnson
- Ex-Gov. Ahmed condoles Deputy Governor on mother’s death
- Ondo 2024: SDP dissolves State Executives, appoints CTCs
- Suspected kidnappers arrested after grabbing four staff of firm, demanding N300m
- MPR, Electricity Tariff Hike: LCCI lists dangers on cost of living, business
Mustapha Iyal will occupy the position of the Executive Director, Operations
Ngelale added in the statement: “With the appointment of the management team, the President expects that the necessary apparatuses are expeditiously put in place for the effective take-off of this pivotal Fund for the immediate and lasting benefit of Nigerian students and families in all parts of the country.”