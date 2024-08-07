Tinubu appoints Governing Councils of two specialised federal tertiary institutions

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of members of the Governing Councils of two specialised institutions.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Iron, Akwa Ibom state

(1) Kehinde Akinola – Chairman

(2) Shehu Maigari Doguwa – Member

(3) Samuel Isichei – Member

(4) Faisal Lawal Halidu – Member

Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State

(1) Anthony Manzo – Chairman

(2) Ngozi Okuoma – Member

(3) Durungunwa Abdulmalik – Member

(4) Biodun Taiwo – Member

(5) Florence Toyin Olorunfemi – Member

Ngelale said: “The President expects members of the governing boards of these institutions to serve with integrity and devotion to the enhancement of their structural, academic, and all-around standards.”

