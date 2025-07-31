Tinubu appoints Governing Council, Principal Officers of Ogoni varsity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the Pro-Chancellor, Governing Council members, and Principal Officers of the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni in Rivers State.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the appointments known in a statement he issued to newsmen on Thursday.

Onanuga said Prof. Don Mon Baridam, from the South South, is the pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, while Prof. Chinedu Mmom, also from the South South, will serve as the vice-Chancellor.

Baridam is a professor of Management with a specialisation in Organisational Behaviour.

He previously taught at the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

Mmom is a professor in the Department of Geography and Environmental Management at the University of Port Harcourt.

He was also a former Commissioner for Education in Rivers State.

The Governing Council comprises a diverse team, with members from different regions of the country.

They are Emmanuel Onoja (North Central), Hamid Adekunle (South West), Prof. Chima Oji (South East), and Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Lamda (North West).

President Tinubu appointed a team of professionals to play key roles at the university, Onanuga said.

Dr. Mpigi Monday Douglas from the South South will be the Registrar, Zoryii Josco Nwaimanie from the North Central will take on the role of Bursar, and Dr. Saghanen Ntogo G. B. from the South South will be the Librarian.

The new University will admit its first cohort of students in September 2025.

President Tinubu signed the bill establishing the University into law on February 3, 2025.

