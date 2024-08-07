Tinubu appoints Governing Council of Federal Colleges of Education 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of members of the Governing Councils of some Federal Colleges of Education.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State

(1) Ismaila Gadaka – Chairman

(2) Abdulhakeem Adegoke – Member

(3) Pam Ishaya – Member

(4) Abubakar Sadique Fakai – Member

(5) Zara Duamlong Usman – Member

Federal College of Education (Technical), Isu, Ebonyi State

(1) Mohammed Sani Takori – Chairman

(2) Dauda Onipede – Member

(3) Victor Mela Danzaria – Member

(4) Solomon Ayuba – Member

(5) Mario Eno Owumi – Member

Federal College of Education, Odugbo, Benue State

(1) Baba Alphonsus Homsuk – Chairman

(2) Kayode Ajiboye – Member

(3) Rex Ogbonna – Member

(4) Jude Ngaji – Member

(5) John Yada Viko – Member

Federal College of Education, Jama’are, Bauchi State

(1) Aisha Yelwa Ibrahim Tahir – Chairman

(2) Dorren Ikedi Udechukwu – Member

(3) Bar Brass Yaji – Member

(4) Mustapha Shehu – Member

(5) Joshua Oludare Adewale – Member

Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi, Sokoto

(1) Abdullahi Adamu – Chairman

(2) Olatunji Akinbiyi – Member

(3) Mohammed Adamu Malala – Member

4) Saleh Musa Audu – Member

(5) Lami Ehi Oguogho – Member

Federal College of Education (Technical), Benin City, Edo State

(1) Tukur Jikamshi – Chairman

(2) Abdullahi Adamu Loko – Member

(3) Asimiyu Alarape – Member

(4) Abubakar Abubakar Bello – Member

(5) Christopher Okaeben – Member

Ngelale added in the statement: “The President anticipates that the new members of the boards of these institutions will serve with dedication and commitment to improving the standards of learning in the nation’s federal colleges of education.”

