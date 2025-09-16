Tinubu appoints executive directors for NCDC board

The president encouraged the executive directors to work harmoniously with the commission’s governing board in order to improve and coordinate sustainable development of the North-Central region of the country.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of executive directors to the North Central Development Commission board (NCDC).

This was confirmed in a statement issued Tuesday by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen.

The appointees are Biliquis Sanni (Administration & Human Resources), Aisha Ibrahim (Commercial and Industrial Development), James Uloko (Corporate Services), Muhammad Bashar (Finance), and Atika Ajanah (Projects).

“The directors will assist the commission in actualising its statutory mandate,” the statement added.

Tinubu urged the executive directors to work closely with the NCDC’s governing board in “promoting and coordinating the sustainable development” of the North-Central geopolitical zone.

