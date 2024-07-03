Tinubu appoints board of Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new board for the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP).

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, in a statement on Wednesday, said the appointment was to further expedite the process of expanding consumer credit access to Nigerians.

The new board comprises Otunba Aderemi Abdul – Chairman (Independent Non-Executive Director), Engr Uzoma Nwagba – Managing Director/CEO, Aisha Abdullahi – Executive Director (Credit, Risk & Portfolio) and Olanike Kolawole – Executive Director (Operations)/COO.

Others are: Dr Armstrong Ume Takang – Non-Executive Director (MOFI Nominee), Dr Peter Iwegbu – Non-Executive Director (NIMC Nominee), Mr Mohammed Nasiru Abbas – Non-Executive Director (FMITI Nominee), Mr Marvin Nadah – Non-Executive Director (FCCPC Nominee) and FMF Representative – Non-Executive Director.

“The President expects the new members of the Board to bring their vast experiences, competence, and dedication to bear on their functions to achieve CREDICORP’s mandate of accelerating access to consumer credit to millions of Nigerians,” Ngelale said.