Tinubu, APC candidates will emerge victorious at first ballot – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed confidence that candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in Feb. 25 and March 11 general elections.

The president stated this while addressing newsmen after casting his vote at polling unit 003, Sarkin Yara A, Daura, Katsina State on Saturday.

He also said that the party`s candidates in March 11 governorship and State Assembly elections.

The president, who spoke both in English and Hausa, said: ”I’m very excited with the electoral process. I’m impressed with the turnout of the electorate.

”APC candidates from Daura to Lagos will definitely emerge victorious in today’s and March 11 general elections.”

Buhari also used the opportunity to call on the electorate in Adamawa to vote massively for the only female governorship candidate, Hajiya Aishat Binani.

The president had earlier alongside his wife, Aisha Buhari and other family members cast their votes at the polling unit.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the president and his wife arrived at the polling unit at about 09.57p.m amidst cheers from fellow electorate and onlookers.

The president, who was accredited immediately after arriving at the unit at about 09.57a.m, went straight to cast his vote after undergoing verifications by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

NAN reports that the president responded cheerfully to greetings from, who insisted on seeing him voting at the polling unit.

Buhari had charged all the candidates to accept the outcome of the elections as the choice of the electorate.

He also repeatedly vowed to bequeath to Nigerians, an electoral process that would be adjudged credible and transparent.