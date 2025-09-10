Tinubu, Akume’s chieftaincy titles not nullified – Idoma council clarifies

The Idoma Area Traditional Council (IATC) has refuted claims suggesting that it nullified the chieftaincy titles conferred on President Bola Tinubu and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume by the Adiharu of Igede, HRH Oga Ero, during last Saturday’s Igede Agba festivities in Oju Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The IATC, in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Council, Adegbe Uloko described the reports as mischievous and misleading.

This clarification comes amid rumours and media reports suggesting that President Tinubu’s name was among those affected in the nullification of traditional titles in Benue State.

Recall that the IATC had last week embargoed the conferment of chieftaincy titles in its Intermediate area.

However, during the Igede Agba celebration that held last weekend, the Adiharu of Igede conferred chieftaincy titles on selected personalities in alleged violation of the order.

The development sparked controversy leading to accusations, counter accusations and disagreements among stakeholders and leaders of the Idoma and Igede speaking tribes that make up the Benue South District and Intermediate area that fall within the jurisdiction of the IATC.

Reacting, the IATC said the directive, first issued on August 19 and reinforced on September 2, was a general order aimed at halting all traditional title conferments by intermediate area councils until proper vetting and approval processes were completed.

In the statement titled “No chieftaincy title of the President or SGF was nullified by IATC” the council emphasised that neither the President nor the Secretary to the Government of the Federation appeared on any of the submitted lists.

It maintained that “at no time did the list of honourees contain the name of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“The First-Class Chief, His Royal Highness Ero Oga, was officially directed on 19th August 2025 to step down the conferment, and this directive was reinforced by an official declaration of the Council issued on 2nd September 2025.”

The IATC, noted that “the declaration was a general directive, suspending all conferment of chieftaincy titles by all Intermediate Area Traditional Councils within Idoma land until duly considered and approved by the Idoma Area Traditional Council.

“It was not directed at the Igede Council alone. Accordingly, it is false. baseless, and malicious to suggest that the Council nullified titles never presented before it. This matter is being handled internally in line with the extant laws of Benue State and the revered traditions of the Idoma Nation.”

The IATC warned those sponsoring misinformation in order to create crisis to desist forthwith, noting that their actions amount to criminal mischief.

The council also reminded the press to be cautious and not allow itself to be used to undermine the integrity of the traditional institution.

The IATC reiterated its commitment to upholding the dignity of the throne, preserving the sanctity of Idoma customs, and supporting peace and development in Benue State and Nigeria at large.

