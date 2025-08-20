Tinubu, Akpabio hail NDDC boss as Niger Delta pacesetter

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, to continue to deliver impactful projects that touch lives and give hope to the people of the Niger Delta region.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Chief Wale Edun, gave the charge at Ogbuku’s 50th Anniversary and unveiling of two books in Abuja.

The books entitled ‘Strategies and Imperatives for Developing Niger Delta’ and ‘Rethinking the Niger Delta’ were written by Ogbuku and other authors.

He described Ogbuku as a transformational leader whose work has positively impacted the Niger Delta region.

The President said: “Turning 50 is a golden milestone; it’s a time for gratitude and a renewed sense of purpose. In Dr. Ogbuku’s case, we celebrate not just the years but a life of service, scholarship, and impactful leadership.”

President Tinubu also emphasised the strategic importance of the Niger Delta to Nigeria’s economic and environmental future, noting that the region remains crucial to the country’s national development.

He stated: “The Niger Delta is more than a region, it is the economic heartbeat of this country. And it is central to the energy and the environmental future.

“For decades, the story has been difficult. It has been complex with very rich resources on land and water. But serious challenges all the way.

“Our administration’s reforms focus on transparency and accountability resources, investment in infrastructure and human capital. And of course, empowering communities and the grassroots so they can have a sustainable future.”

The high-profile event was attended by an array of prominent leaders, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio; the Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa; FCT Minister Nyesom Wike; Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa; former Bayelsa Governor Chief Timipre Sylva; PANDEF Chairman Dr. Godknows Igali; the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Chiedu Ebie and other board members, among others.

In his remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who once served as Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, praised Ogbuku’s reforms and integrity, recalling the difficult history of the NDDC.

“On behalf of the National Assembly, I say we are proud of you and your achievements.”

Senator Akpabio, said that the NDDC had turned around under the leadership of Ogbuku, noting: “The NDDC board never used to last up to 10 months. So, consistently when we were governors, the then President would call us and say bring names. And I said what happened? He said these people are too corrupt, I’m sending them away.

“But here we are, instead of coming here to submit names, to replace you (Ogbuku), we are coming to celebrate you.

“We are celebrating your two years of impactful leadership, two years of focus, two years of collaboration, and two years of work, showing strength and focus in leadership.

“You will not be remembered by just this celebration, you will be remembered for the kind of legacies you leave behind for the good people of Niger Delta,” Akpabio said.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Chiedu Ebie, acknowledged the qualities of Ogbuku as a team player. “He is indeed, a great Chief Executive Officer to work with. We, in the NDDC Board will continue to cooperate with him to ensure that we sustain the achievements that have been recorded,” Ebie said.

In his response, Ogbuku expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for entrusting him with the leadership of the Commission. He recalled that the President’s initial charge to him and his team inspired the reforms and achievements now being recorded.

“Mr. President gave me the spark,” Ogbuku said. “He challenged us to restore confidence in the NDDC, and that is what we set out to do. Whatever success we have achieved so far is because of his encouragement and confidence in our team.”

“I want to thank Mr. President for not only appointing me to the NDDC, but for also giving me that pinch that has created the spark in me today.

“So, whatever we have achieved today in NDDC, I give the credit to Mr. President. This is because he decided to take personal interest in NDDC to ensure that NDDC does not fail.”

Ogbuku reflected on his journey from humble beginnings to national leadership, attributing his success to his parents, teachers, and political mentors.

He also called on Niger Delta governors to collaborate more closely with the commission to fast-track progress and ensure inclusive growth across the region.

“We can only achieve sustainable development through synergy. Together, we can transform the lives of our people.”

