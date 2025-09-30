Tinubu, Akpabio, Abbas, Governors in Imo for APC book launch

President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday attended the presentation of a book authored by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Titled “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria”, the book is to showcase the achievements of the APC led federal government in the last 10 years – spanning the eight-year tenure of the late President Muhammadu Buhari and two years of President Tinubu.

In Owerri, the state capital, schools and markets were closed as pupils, students, and party supporters thronged the major roads to welcome the president.

Despite an early morning downpour, residents turned out in large numbers to receive the visiting dignitaries.

Also Read:

Meanwhile, President Tinubu will also inaugurate key developmental projects undertaken by Governor Uzodimma, who is the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and a major ally of the President.

Among the projects are roads, the iconic Assumpta Flyover, and the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, venue of the book presentation.