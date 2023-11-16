Tinubu administration doing well with even small things — Murray-Bruce + Video

Prominent businessman and media mogul, Ben Murray-Bruce, has hailed the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for doing well “with even the small things”.

The former representative of Beyelsa East Senatorial District spoke in his prominent: “Common Sense Series.”

The owner of Silverbird Group said in the series: “Small things have a bigger impact than we realise.”

Murray-Bruce then went on to list the processing of international passports and national identity cards as two of those things.

He said he was shocked when some staff of Silverbird went to process their international passports and it was ready in three days.

He equally said it was now easier to obtain the National Identification Number, which formed the basis for the issuance of the national identity card.

Both tasks fall under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which is headed by Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

On assumption of office, Tunji-Ojo, who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu, had vowed to clear the backlog of international passports and ensure a maximum of two weeks to process the same going forward.

Murray-Bruce added: “I want to commend this present administration for doing well in small things as they inspire trust in Nigeria.”

