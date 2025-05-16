Tinubu addressing needs of FCT residents through projects — Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has said that President Bola Tinubu is responding to the needs of FCT residents through impactful road and other infrastructure projects.

Wike made the remark on Friday, when he inspected the Aguma Palace and Market roads projects in Gwagwalada, as well as the A2 to Pai road project in Kwali Area Council.

The minister said he felt fulfilled seeing residents express joy over the government’s efforts to meet their needs.

“We are happy when people are happy. When people express their happiness over government performance, it energises us and tells us that we’re doing the right thing,” he said.

Wike noted the overwhelming enthusiasm of residents, especially at Aguma Palace road, where traders and locals cheered the progress made.

“They were shouting that the Renewed Hope agenda is working.

“That is what we have assured Nigerians, that renewed hope is not just a mere talk; it is something that has come to stay; something that Nigerians will live to appreciate,” he said.

Commenting on the A2 to Pai road in Kwali Area Council, Wike expressed satisfaction with the delivery of the project, pointing out that even satellite towns were now equipped with streetlights.

“You won’t believe that this is a road in a satellite town,” he remarked, praising the quality of the project.

Wike attributed the achievements to President Tinubu’s leadership, adding that with the right leadership, results were inevitable.

“Mr President has shown me good leadership, there is no magic to it. When you have the right leadership, everyone aligns with the vision.

“When you have the right leadership, those working with you will cue in, knowing fully well that this is your vision; knowing fully well that this is your mission; and knowing fully well that you’re committed to it and you want to achieve results,” he said.

He further acknowledged Tinubu’s support, stating that he had been given all the needed resources to perform, leaving no room for excuses.

“We are very happy that we are fulfilling the promises we made,” Wike added.

In the same vein, Wike dismissed speculations of a possible obsession with road projects, saying he is touching every sector of the territory and has renovated over 60 schools in less than two years.

The minister said good roads enhance security, health, agriculture and education by providing unhindered access to facilities and services.

He said, “Don’t worry. One by one, we have done a lot of work on schools.

“We wish to take you round after the commissioning of the road infrastructure and then to the commissioning of schools.

“The schools we have renovated are innovative and polished. There are more than 60 schools, you know.

“But I can tell you, no sector will be left abandoned. Every sector will be focused on. But again, you know that road networks are essential for development.

“When there are no roads, which school can you attend? When there are no roads, which hospital can you visit? So, first, the key thing is that development relies on road networks worldwide.

“Now, if you are talking about Agriculture, how can you transport your produce without roads? So, those farming here now will be happy that we prioritized roads.

“We cannot take our produce to the city, to the market, to sell without good roads. And then again, fighting insecurity is key.

“When people commit offences, and there are no roads to trace them, it becomes a problem.

“But if you see this kind of road with streetlights, you will think twice before committing an offence”.

Wike also thanked the residents of both councils for appreciating President Bola Tinubu’s interventions in their communities, saying the President has given a lot of support to the FCT Administration. So there can be no excuses for failure.

