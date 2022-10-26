Tinubu, a parasite on Lagos State Government — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has described the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a parasite on the Lagos State Government.

The former Anambra State Governor stated this in a statement by the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation.

The statement on Tuesday was in reaction to the challenge thrown at Obi by the spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, that the former Anambra State Governor should ask his son to organise a rally for him like the son of Tinubu, Seyi, did for his father.

The POPCO asked Nigerians to reject those who are planning to rule the country by proxy, adding that Nigerians can no longer tolerate turning governance into family and friends business.

The LP Campaign said the only thing that joins Obi and Tinubu is that they were once governors of states in Nigeria, adding: “After that one became a parasite to the state government he served with his entire family while the the other left government house and he and any members of his family never collected a dime from Anambra state.

“Unlike Tinubu and his household who have grown to be stupendously wealthy with no identifiable industry or means of making money outside the state government for over two decades.

“If Keyamo had taken time to study the family he speaks for very well he would have avoided this comparison that is bound to expose the parasitic life of his Principal and understand why the entire household is headlong in the campaign.

“The other time Tinubu’s wife, Senator Remi, was threatening fire and brimstone over Lagos, then the daughter and now the son is showing off with rally. Do you blame a people struggling to keep a family business? The Tinubu family have cornered the commonwealth of Lagos state which they now run as a family enterprise.

“Obi’s family is not part of his politics, they are running their lives, contributing to development without nearing public funds.

“He has said it repeatedly that Nigerians must reject anybody desiring to be President by proxy.”

