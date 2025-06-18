Tinted Glass Permit: Police restate deadline extension

The Nigeria Police Force has restated the extension of the grace period for the Tinted Glass Permit to August 12, 2025 following widespread feedback and concerns from the public.

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, approved the extension in an earlier statement by the spokesman of the Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement said the move reflected the commitment of the Force to transparency, inclusivity, and citizen-centered policing.

The extension, according to a Wednesday statement released by the Sokoto State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Rufae, aimed at providing additional time for refining and enhancing the application process.

More so, the NPF said it is to ensure that the system unfairly disadvantages no citizen.

The statement further explained that the Force is currently working to simplify both physical and online (contactless) application methods.

Also Read

Improvements include enhanced verification systems and streamlined procedures designed to reduce delays and eliminate unnecessary bottlenecks.

The public is reminded that the only official platform for applying for or renewing Tinted Glass Permits is www.possap.gov.ng.

Citizens are also urged to report any incidents of unauthorized charges or extortion, whether during the application or biometric capture, through official channels, including the dedicated hotline: 0803 234 5167.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its dedication to public safety, digital innovation, and the continuous enhancement of service delivery.

The Force thanked Nigerians for their cooperation and patience as these critical reforms were implemented.

Post Views: 4