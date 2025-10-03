Tinted Glass Permit: Police in Lagos list alternatives as enforcement begins

The Lagos State Police Command has given residents of the state alternative routes as it commenced the enforcement of the tinted glass permit on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Abimbola Adebisi, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Adesbis said the enforcement of the tinted glass permit was in line with existing laws and directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

She said it will be carried out professionally to enhance public safety, curb criminal activities, and ensure compliance with road safety laws.

The Police Public Relations Officer added: “In view of the above, vehicle owners who are yet to register are strongly advised to obtain the approved Tinted Glass Permit at www.possap.gov.ng. Those who are not desirous of obtaining the Tinted Glass Permit are advised to remove such tints or replace the factory-fitted glasses with transparent ones, as legally provided by the Motor Vehicles ( Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act 2004. Vehicles with tinted glasses without the permit will be impounded, and offenders will be prosecuted.

“While the Command continues to enforce general traffic and safety regulations, motorists are advised to always carry their essential documents and to cooperate with officers during lawful stop-and-search operations. The Commissioner of Police warned field operatives and their supervising officers to ensure that such exercises are conducted with the highest level of professionalism, free from harassment or extortion of motorists. He emphasized that any officer found culpable will face appropriate disciplinary action, while their supervisory officer will also be held vicariously liable.

“The Command urges cooperation with police officers during this exercise, emphasising that it’s not intended to inconvenience law-abiding citizens but to guarantee everyone’s security.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, assures residents of Lagos State of the Command’s commitment to professionalism, fairness, and respect for citizens’ rights during the enforcement exercise.

“For complaints or reports of unprofessional conduct, members of the public are encouraged to contact the Lagos State Police Command Complaint Response Unit through the following channels:

📞 09111111150, 09111991116, 08090277712, 08090277714, 08090277713, or 08090277711.

🌐 Social Media: WhatApp – 09111111151 X (formerly Twitter) – @LagosPoliceNG, @CruLagospolice; Facebook – @NPF Lagos; Instagram – @Policeng_Lagos.

“The Command appreciates the continued cooperation of residents and assures its commitment to making Lagos safer for all.”