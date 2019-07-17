Tinsel star and former big brother Naija housemate, Gideon Okeke, has welcomed his first baby with his wife, Chidera.

The latest father announced this on his Instagram page: @Gideon okeke, where he shared a picture of his wife expressing his excitement.

He wrote: “My Shakara just start, Ezra is here.

“Ekun lekun’bi meeehhnnnnn.

“Now may the wise men proceed, a star is born.”

Okeke came to the public eye in 2006 when he appeared as a contestant on the first edition of Big Brother Nigeria.

In 2008, he joined the cast of the MNET TV series, Tinsel, and has been a regular to date.

Also, in 2018, he emerged best actor in a supporting role at the African Movie Academy Awards for his role in a movie: Cross roads.”

Okeke is an actor known for his roles in the movies: A place in the stars (2014), Relentless (2010) and Gidi Blues (2016)

