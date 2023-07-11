Tino Anjorin to remain in Chelsea’s future plans

828 828

Chelsea are reportedly happy to retain faith in the development of academy graduate Tino Anjorin.

The versatile attacker initially joined the club’s youth system at the age of eight, and it became apparent through his development through the age ranges that he was viewed as someone who could make an impact in the first team.

Anjorin was given his debut under Frank Lampard in September 2019 and went on to make five appearances during that season and the following campaign, yet his career has since taken a different path.

His loan stint at Lokomotiv Moscow, which included an option to buy, was curtailed by an ankle injury, as was his second spell at Championship side Huddersfield Town.

A total of 295 minutes were provided to Anjorin with Lokomotiv across nine games, while two periods at Huddersfield saw him contribute three goals and one assist across 17 appearances.

Anjorin is now at his parent club waiting to discover his next move, the feeling being that he would likely be sold with two years left on his contract.

FIFA’s new loan rules mean that clubs are further restricted when it comes to loan exits, and it was recently suggested that Chelsea would not waste their options on that front as they look to maximise playing time for prospects.

According to the Evening Standard, the club’s recruitment team, and presumably Mauricio Pochettino, have decided that Anjorin has the potential to become a first-team player in the future.

Rather than look to attract permanent offers for the former England Under-20 international, the current intention is to find a suitable loan deal.

Chelsea allegedly want to identify a suitable platform for Anjorin to showcase his qualities before making a decision on his future ahead of 2024-25.

The report claimed that teams from a number of different nations have expressed an interest, Chelsea now left to consider whether a domestic or European loan is the better option.

On Tuesday morning, Chelsea confirmed that one of their foreign loan slots had been taken by David Datro Fofana linking up with Union Berlin for the upcoming season.

Young English midfielder Charlie Webster has also been allowed to make the switch to Dutch club Heerenveen, the 19-year-old taking on his first experience away from the West Londoners.

Police arrest three accused as mob lynch man over loaf of bread

The Police Command in Bayelsa has arrested three suspects for allegedly participating in the lynching of a 32-year-old man, Ebimotimi Freeborn, who was accused of stealing bread.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Asinim Butswat, said this in a statement issued Tuesday in Yenagoa.

He gave the names of the suspects as: Preye Mathew, 50; Theophilus Tiro, 28; and Famous Precious, 22.

Butswat said that the three suspects were arrested on July 9, at about 5pm at Tombia- Amassoma road, after a mob lynched the suspect.

The police condemned the mob action and warned members of the public to desist from taking laws into their own hands.

He said that the suspects were undergoing interrogation and would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.