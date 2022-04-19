Timilehin Adebiyi joins Heirs Life as Communications Manager

Marketing communications professional, Timilehin Adebiyi has been appointed as Communications Manager for Nigeria’s life insurance company, Heirs Life Assurance Limited.

In his new role, Timilehin will oversee all internal and external communications and CSR activities for Heirs Insurance Limited and Heirs Life Assurance. He will also be involved in developing and implementing organizational publicity strategies for company events, and creating and managing robust communications plans, among others.

Before joining Heirs Life Assurance, he was the PR & Communications Adviser at ID Africa, a marketing, media and technology company in Lagos.

At ID Africa, Timilehin worked on various communications campaigns and projects for local and multinational companies, including Big Brother Naija seasons 5 &6, Nigerian Idol Season 6, Betway 5s League, Lori Systems Nigeria launch, and DStv Step Up.

Heirs Life is a digital life insurance company providing simple, quick, reliable, and accessible financial security plans to individuals and businesses. With a wide range of personalized investment and pure protection plans, Heirs Life assures a dependable safety net and emotional shield to customers and their loved ones during periods of uncertainty or loss.

Timilehin holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Federal University, Oye Ekiti, and is a study member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK. Timilehin also holds other certifications in marketing and public relations.

Heirs Life Assurance is a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group with a presence across three continents and 20 African countries.