Timi Dakolo tasks upcoming musicians on creativity, originality

Timi Dakolo, Nigerian singer, songwriter and music producer, has advised upcoming artistes to be original and creative in music production.

The ‘Great Nation’ crooner said this during an interactive session at The Bridge Church in Abuja.

Dakolo started his music career after he won the first season of “Idols West Africa” in 2007.

He said that musicians should not restrict themselves to knowing how to sing and sound production but should be unique.

“Singing in church is a seed but don’t limit yourself to just knowing how to sing how to make sounds, but you have to bring something different.

“Do not ignore the practical part of it by rehearsing even if it’s your profession, you must put in rehearsals because it will show during the performance.

“Never judge yourself, start today because you can’t judge yourself now with someone else’s past experiences,” he said.

The popular artiste said that it was essential for songs to leave significant experiences in the mind of its listeners.

He further advised musicians to avoid being victims of ignorance because pride had led to the downfall of many in the industry.

“Pride will make you be in the same place and others will pass you.

“Fame is a poison that can destroy you in a flash if you don’t do the right things.

“To up and coming artistes, do you want to be here a long time or be here for the applause and be famously broke?

“No idea is a waste in song writing, so when ideas come your way, you should be able to identify them,” he advised.