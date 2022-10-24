Timi Dakolo releases music video of official theme music for ‘Awaiting Trial’ film

Timi Dakolo has released a new music video for his hit song ‘There’s a Cry’, produced by Cobhams Asuquo. The song is the official theme music for the film ‘Awaiting Trial’, which has been released exclusively on YouTube for 5 days only.

“It was a precious gift for Timi Dakolo to gift us this song for this film. It is almost as if the song was written for this moment in our nation’s history,” said Chude Jideonwo, who is director of ‘Awaiting Trial’. “We are also deeply thankful to Ego Ogbaro whose song ‘I Believe’ is the other song that gives lift to this story of our lives. I hope these two timeless pieces of art help us find the language, feeling and impetus to respond to the brutality that we face every day.”

The music video, the first from the ‘Chude Jideonwo Presents’ studio, is directed by Chude Jideonwo, and co-produced by Mfon Ekpo.

Link to the video here: https://youtu.be/qJYixVkVPn0

For more information on the studio: studio.withchude.com.

For more information on its film slate: films.withchude.com