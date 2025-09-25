Timi Dakolo offers to pay school fees for struggling parents

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has announced plans to assist parents struggling to pay their children’s school fees as schools reopen for the new 2025/2026 academic session.

Dakolo, who is known for family-themed songs and community-driven messages, announced this in a post on his official X handle on Wednesday, acknowledging the financial strain many families face at the start of every term.

“I know it’s school fee season, it’s not always easy, I know this first-hand.

“So, let me help lessen that burden a little bit,” he wrote.

The singer directed parents and guardians to send their children’s school bills via Instagram to #TheOyindaOlu, adding that receipts of payments made to schools would be sent back to confirm the support.

Also Read:

“Just DM the school bill to @TheOyindaOlu on IG.

“We would DM you the receipt of what we sent to the school,” Dakolo added.

His announcement has gained traction online, with many commending the move at a time when households are weighed down by skyrocketing school expenses.

This adds to a growing trend of celebrities offering direct financial relief to fans in times of need.