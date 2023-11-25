Timeless Bond: 40th anniversary of Anglican Grammar School, Iju-Itaogbolu ’83 set, by Yemisi O. Olokose

The illustrious 1983 set of Anglican Grammar School, Iju-Itaogbolu joyously commemorated its 40th anniversary graduating from the school, spanning from November 16, 2023 to the grand finale on November 18, 2023. The festivities took place across the cherished grounds of our beloved alma mater and the prestigious Events Hall of Solton Hotel, Ijapo, Akure. Thursday saw the joyful convergence of celebrants, arriving not only from different corners of the country but also from abroad, adding an international flavour to the anniversary – Mr. Apata Olaniyi and Prince Dare Adeleye, both of who travelled from the United Kingdom to honour the occasion.

Apata, despite leaving our set in Form 2 to continue his education elsewhere, chose to join us for the celebration.

He shared with us that the 40th anniversary of the school he continued with was also scheduled for the same day, yet he graciously excused himself from their event to be with us. His presence served as a testament to the enduring bonds that transcend both time and distance.

Anticipation bubbled as old friends embraced the nostalgic atmosphere, eager to relive the friendship of their school days.

Friday started with a delightful breakfast affair at the hotel hall. Energised and filled with oneness, the group embarked on a trip down memory lane, journeying to the alma mater in style – aboard a chartered coaster bus, accompanied by two esteemed former teachers, Mrs. Aluko and Mr. Ogedengbe, who graced the occasion with their presence.

The arrival at the school was nothing short of spectacular, met with cheers and jubilation. Songs echoed from the school gate to the School chapel, where the atmosphere brimmed with the shared memories of youthful days.

Within the chapel’s hall, the anniversary committee chairman, Mr. Akinyemi Akinyinka, orchestrated a heartfelt Thanksgiving service. The eloquent Mr. Gbenga Ayodele delivered a soul stirring sermon, before being followed by prayers, blessing the celebrants, staff and the students led by Mrs. Folakemi Ayooni.

As the cheers of gratitude generated, the esteemed Principal, Mrs. Daramola Oludolapo Ayonike, took the podium. With pride and admiration, she proclaimed the 1983 set as the epitome of excellence, the crown jewel among all who had ever passed through the school’s walls. In her speech, the principal marveled at what she deemed the best reunion in the school’s history since its inception in 1957. Despite her tenure being under three months, she declared herself lucky for witnessing such a remarkable ceremony at this time. During her address, she sought support from the alumni for:

1. Reconstruction of the school hall

2. Repair of some classroom blocks

3. Building a millennial library

She took the opportunity to guide us through the school, showing the current conditions of various buildings.

The Association President, Prof. Falegan, loud the call for improvement. The collective decision was made to contribute to the construction of a library for the school, a collaborative effort with other graduating sets.

Following this, a thoughtful gesture unfolded as the association presented customised exercise books to both students and teachers. Memorable moments were captured in photographs with staff and students before indulging in a sumptuous lunch—an act of hospitality generously sponsored by our colleagues from Iju: Mr. Segun Adeleye, Mr. Tayo Aladegbonmire and Hon. Dele Fagoriola. The latter’s residence in Iju graciously hosted us for this delightful lunch.

Later in the day, the festivities returned to Akure for the evening’s highlights: a Lecture and Dinner. Titled: “The National Security Situations and How to Survive,” the lecture was delivered by Pastor and a retired army officer, Oluwafemi J. Akinjide, under the Chairmanship of Mrs. Adenike Falegan. The pastor provided insightful strategies for navigating the country’s security challenges, emphasising the importance of avoiding late outings and seeking secure accommodations when necessary. He also stressed the significance of seeking God’s protection in whatever journey we embark on and in our various homes. The activities of the day concluded with a delightful dinner.

On the bright morning of Saturday, 18th November, members reconvened, starting the day with a hearty breakfast and the lively exchange of amusing school day experiences as more joined the gathering.

The day’s intellectual activity commenced with the second lecture: “The Management of Health and Finances after Retirement,” delivered by the erudite Prof. Falegan C. Rotimi. The lecture, under the chairmanship of esteemed Olori Jumoke Olateru-Olagbegi, delved into crucial aspects of post retirement life. Prof. Falegan enlightened us on the significance of nutrition during this phase, emphasising the types and portions of foods suitable for the period and age. He underscored the importance of planning for retirement during one’s active working days, suggesting avenues such as investing in real estate and landed properties for financial stability. Practical advice extended to engaging in subsistence farming and rearing domestic animals on either a rented land or spaces in our homes, minimizing spending, and promoting regular exercise to maintain health.

A brief interlude followed the enlightening lecture, paving the way for the commencement of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in earnest.

In his remarks, President Falegan articulated his objectives for the association, emphasising:

1. Ensuring the welfare of members in need

2. Providing assistance to our mates whenever necessary

3. Contributing to the enhancement of our alma mater’s infrastructure.

President Falegan’s leadership successfully realised these objectives, with the collaborative efforts of dedicated members during his term.

At the AGM, a new era was ushered in as the 1983 set elected a set of dynamic executives to steer the ship forward. The offices and their newly elected officers are as follows:

1. President: Mr. Segun Adeleye

2. Vice President: Olori Jumoke Olateru-Olagbegi

3. Secretary: Mrs. Yemisi Olokose

4. Treasurer: Mrs. Folakemi Ayooni

5. Public Relations Officer: Mr. Tayo Aladegbonmire

The transition was marked by the administration of the oath-of-office, sealing their commitment to serve with diligence and uphold the values of the association.

Following this significant moment, the celebratory spirit continued with a Dinner party, presided over by the distinguished Mr. Gbenga Olaniyi, one of the respected seniors. In his address, he shared valuable recommendations and pledged to rally his set to join forces in building a new, well-equiped library for the school.

The newly elected president, Mr. Segun Adeleye, took the stage to articulate his vision, emphasising the continuation of the legacy left by the outgoing executives. He called for the cooperative efforts of the new executives and all members, especially those abroad, urging them to double-up in contributing actively and monetarily to the achievement of shared goals.

As the night unfolded, filled with laughter, shared memories, and togetherness, the event concluded with the departure of all attendees, leaving behind a legacy of unity, success and commitment of the outstanding 1983 set of Anglican Grammar School, Iju-Itaogbolu (ITAJU GRAMMlS).

LAMPADA FERENS

. Olokose is the Secretary of the 1983 Set of Anglican Grammar School, Iju-Itaogbolu, Ondo State.