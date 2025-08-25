TikTok for Artists launches in Nigeria to support artist growth and fan engagement

TikTok on Monday announced the launch of TikTok for Artists in Nigeria following its global debut earlier this year.

The new all-in-one insights platform is designed to provide artists, their labels, and their teams with the data and tools they need to better understand their music performance, audience, and fan engagement on TikTok, helping them promote their work and drive success both on and off the platform.

With daily-updated dashboards and comprehensive analytics, TikTok for Artists offers unprecedented access to transparent, actionable data providing insights on how music and content is performing, and how fans are interacting with it.

The new platform offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to provide artists and their teams with transparent, actionable data. It delivers detailed song performance insights, including views, posts, and creator engagements per track, along with granular post performance metrics that cover views, likes, comments, shares, and post completion rates. The platform also provides valuable follower insights, offering a demographic breakdown of the audience by gender, age, and language.

Beyond analytics, TikTok for Artists provides a wealth of educational resources, including step-by-step guides to the platform’s tools and features, as well as support and resources designed to help artists build a sustainable, long-term music career.

The platform also officially introduces the Pre-Release tool, enabling artists to create campaigns for upcoming albums and allowing fans to pre-save directly to their preferred streaming platform, such as Spotify or Apple Music.

Speaking on the expansion, Toyin Mustapha, Head of Music Partnerships, UK, Ireland, and SSA at TikTok, said: “TikTok has always been a key space for music discovery and promotion across Africa. With the launch of TikTok for Artists in Nigeria, we’re giving artists and their teams access to insights that can help them engage their fans in more meaningful ways and grow their careers globally. This platform is about putting powerful, transparent data in the hands of creators so they can make smarter decisions and connect with the global TikTok community.”

TikTok for Artists is available now for all artists with a certified TikTok Artist Account. Artists can also grant access to their managers and label teams, ensuring that the right people have the insights they need to plan effective campaigns.

British artist Jordan Adetunji, said, “TikTok for Artists is a game changer. It has so much information about my music, my followers, and how they’re using my songs in their posts. And it’s brilliant that I can give access to my team, who can also use the data to help us plan our campaigns.”

With this rollout, TikTok reaffirms its investment in the African music industry, supporting the region’s thriving creative community with tools that empower them to build sustainable, global careers.

