TikTok expands its flagship #LevelUpAfrica programme to more than 3000 creators across Sub-Saharan Africa

TikTok on Thursday announced a bold new commitment to empower, upskill and train more than 3000 content creators across Sub-Saharan Africa, through its flagship #LevelUpAfrica programme, designed to support the next generation of the creative industry. Since its inception in 2021, the #LevelUpAfrica programme has not only amplified the voices of African creators globally but also provided them with meaningful economic opportunities, helping them grow their personal brands and unlock partnerships that drive both financial and professional success. The programme previously trained hundreds of creators per year and now the programme intends to onboard more than 3000 creators.

“As a platform, creators have always been at the heart of what we do. We believe in building real pathways for African creators to thrive; giving them access to professional tools on TikTok, mentorship from industry experts, and revenue-generating opportunities that can turn content creation into a sustainable career. As we continue to grow the #LevelUpAfrica programme, we hope to see more creators thrive in turning their passions into profit,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, Head of Content Operations, Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok.

The announcement was made during TikTok Creator Education Day held in Lagos on Saturday, which brought together creators, media, industry leaders, and government representatives, including the Director General of the National Film and Video Censor Board. Dr Shaibu Husseini. The event highlighted TikTok’s continued investment in Nigeria’s digital creative economy and its commitment to empowering youth by granting access to opportunities through the platform.

“We commend TikTok for expanding its creator education programmes. What stood out for us at the event was the Community Guidelines, Mental Health and Policies education. This remains a priority; ensuring that while creators can thrive in the digital economy, they do this with the understanding that it needs to be safe and responsible content creation. This way, Nigeria’s creative community thrives in a secure and supportive digital environment. We look forward to continued partnerships with TikTok,” commented Dr Shaibu Husseini, Director General of the National Film and Video Censor Board

The #LevelUpAfrica programme is an eight-month program designed to provide invited creators with tailored training and strategic mentorship. Fully funded by TikTok and delivered by Special Effects Media, the initiative will feature a series of monthly virtual masterclasses, Q&A panels, and in-person events. The curriculum will cover key topics such as TikTok’s Community Guidelines & Policies, content strategy, brand partnerships, monetisation, and understanding the TikTok algorithm. Throughout the program, invited creators will also receive mentorship and insights from seasoned TikTok creators, industry experts, and platform staff.

“Africa is home to some of the most creative voices on the planet, but those voices often don’t see the long term success they deserve, not because of a lack of talent or creativity, but a lack of access, structure, and support. TikTok’s investment into this programme and their decision to deliver it through partners rooted in the region, signals a powerful shift from short-term reach to long-term relevance. When we get this right, we’re not just unlocking creators, we are unlocking Africa.” adds Danilo Acquisto, Co-Founder and CEO, Special Effects Media.

Also Read:

Beyond Virality: Continued investment in Creators for sustained content creation careers

The #LevelUpAfrica Programme is not the only initiative TikTok has dedicated to creators. In 2023, TikTok launched the Africa Creator Hub. TikTok’s continued investment across the continent is underscored by strategic initiatives aimed at empowering local talent and fostering creative economies.

“The Level Up Africa initiative has been a pivotal experience for me. Before the program, I was self-taught and often used ineffective strategies like overusing hashtags,” said Saheed Bayonle (@kingbayonle), a Nigerian creator. “The training gave me a deeper understanding of staying within my niche and the value of community. I also learned about monetization, which I didn’t even realize I had access to. I am proud to be a creator now.”

Another Nigerian creator, Dr. Olawale, medical doctor and TikTok Wellness Ambassador, shared his experience. “Working with TikTok has been a revelation for me because most of the things I am doing, and the impact I have been able to create with the content I put out, has been because of TikTok,” he said. “The ability to reach millions of people with my content, the ability to go viral, and the opportunity to actively build a community have been primarily led by TikTok. I am really, really happy that I was able to find my purpose and my place on TikTok as an entertainment platform. So, if you are a creator just starting on TikTok, I would say that you are in the perfect place to grow and to become who you truly desire to be.”

Designed to equip emerging content creators with the skills, tools, and support needed to thrive on the platform, the Creator Hub represented TikTok’s long-term vision of nurturing digital storytelling and entrepreneurship in Africa.