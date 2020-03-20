Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria suspends annual Maulud over Coronavirus

The Tijaniyya Movement in Nigeria has suspended its planned world annual Maulud scheduled to hold in Abuja and Sokoto State as a precaution against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The National Secretary of the group Sheikh Alkassim Yauri, confirmed this development in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

Yauri said the annual event always attracted visitors from within and outside the country.

He said the suspension became necessary to prevent people from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “The decision to put off this annual Maulud was taken by our leaders from Senegal and Morocco in collaboration with our leaders in Nigeria.

“Because we have members who are going to participate in this event across West and Northern part of Africa.

“But due to the spread of coronavirus, our group decided to suspend the event indefinitely.”

The National Secretary of the group said the decision was aimed at allowing authorities to take control the situation.

NAN reports that the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to eight.