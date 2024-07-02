Tijani, Patricia, Isiaka, Peace, others emerge winners at 3rd Cycling Lagos

Following a stamina-based cycling competition recently held in Lagos, winners emerged from the 3rd Edition of Cycling Lagos, an initiative of BrandEscort Communications in collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission and the Lagos State Cycling Association.

Tijani Quwam, a professional cyclist from Lagos emerged winner in the male category after riding for 56 minutes, 29 seconds while Agbo Francis from Ogun State came second with 56 minutes, 34.24 seconds.

Moshood Garuba, also from Ogun State came 3rd after riding for 56 minutes, 34.24 seconds.

In the professional female race, Patricia Nunachi from Lagos came first after racing for 56 minutes, 38.44 seconds, while Angulum Doris from Lagos, came second with the time of 58 minutes, 22.58 seconds. Oyewole Kate also from Lagos came 3rd with the time of 58 minutes, 28.47 seconds.

In the amateur male category, Isiaka

Ibrahim from Lagos State came first after riding for 15 minutes, 22.11 seconds, while Ajibade Ibrahim from Oyo State came 2nd with the time of 15 minutes, 22.13 seconds, and Sagiru Ibrahim came 3rd with time of 15 minutes, 28.08 seconds.

Also, in the amateur female category, Olawale Peace from Oyo State came first after racing for 16 minutes, 48.88 seconds, while Lilian Odumegwu from Lagos State came 2nd after racing for 16 minutes, 48.88 seconds, and Ejima Peter, from Lagos State came 3rd after riding for 17 minutes, 25.50 seconds.

The children demographic was not left out of the completion with Mukadan Isiaq from Oyo state, coming first with the time of 3 minutes, 41.10 secods in the under 15 male category, while Babatunde Ramadan, from Lagos State, came 2nd with the time of 3 minutes, 41.11 seconds, and Unimna Emmanuel, Lagos State, came 3rd with the time of 3 minutes, 41.15 seconds.

In the under 15 female category, Aminu Olamiposi, from Oyo state, came first with the time of 3 minutes 46.22 seconds, while Adeola Olabisi from Oyo state came second after riding for 3 minutes 47.12 seconds, and Mukadan Rodia, from Oyo state came third with the time of 3 minutes 47.14 seconds.

The male Under 10 category saw Akinola Destiny from Oyo state coming first with the time of 2 minutes, 35.22 seconds, while Emmanuel Popoola from Lagos , came second with the time of 2 minutes 35.24 seconds and Adesola Opeoluwa also from Lagos came 3rd with the time of 2 minutes, 35.25 seconds.

In the female under 10 category, Odebiyi Hikimat from Oyo state came 1st with the time of 2 minutes, 36.25 seconds, while Aminu Olamiposi also from Oyo came 2nd with the time of 2 minutes, 36.27 seconds, and Victoria Kalejaiye from Lagos came 3rd with the time of 2 minutes 36.29 seconds.

The 3rd edition of the 2024 Cycling Lagos competition with the theme: “Sustainable Healthcare” was kicked off by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Grassroots Sports Development, Adebanji Atewogboye.

The celebrity race which the Special Assistant to the Governor on Grassroots Sports Development participated in, started from Teslim Balogun Stadium, proceeded along Alhaji Marshal Road, and returned to the stadium.

Despite a light drizzle, Atewogboye led other dignitaries, pedaling his bicycle to show support and encourage the talented young men and women participating in the event.

He emphasized that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, through the Lagos State Sports Commission, is committed to providing a solid platform for athletes in the state to succeed.

“The event is fantastic for the young athletes participating, and our focus is on partnering with and promoting talented athletes from the grassroots. We appreciate the organizers, Cycling Lagos,” Atewogboye stated.

Regarding the main objective of the event, Bamidele Adeleye, the organizer, alongside the Coordinator, Michael Efengbe, explained that the competition aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and cycling culture among cycling enthusiasts, corporate executives, and others in the state and across the country.

Adeleye said the Cycling Lagos event has been described by many as one of the biggest cycling events in Africa.

The 3rd Cycling Lagos event is proudly sponsored by Samsung and supported by Stanbic IBTC Bank, Cway, Nutrify, Nestle Nigeria Plc, McVitie’s, ADVAN and NNPC.