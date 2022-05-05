Tight security as President Buhari visits Ebonyi State

Security has been beefed up in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, as President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday begins a two-day working visit to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria observed that streets wore new looks with different security personnel at strategic locations.

NAN observed that among the security personnel on guard are soldiers, policemen and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel.

Some residents, who spoke with NAN in Abakaliki, said they look forward to the presidential visit to the state.

Eugene Nwangele, described the visit as relevant, especially when stakeholders in the South East zone are expected to present issues that bothers the zone and country at large to Buhari.

Nwangele said the visit would also give the people of the state in particular and South East in general a sense recognition and belonging.

Chijioke Ama commended the landmark projects and transformational policies that have taken place in the state in the last few years.

“Yes, Ebonyi is fast developing. I thank the President for visiting us,” Ama said.

Juliet Egbo, a petty trader, said that she had started experiencing high patronage in her business as more residents come out to welcome Buhari.

“There is need to stabilise the economy of the country to reduce the hardship being experienced by citizens,” she said.

NAN reports that various groups, youths and women are in their colourful attires in different streets ready to welcome the President to the state.