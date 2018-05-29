Tickets go on sale for 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

The first category of tickets for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2018 was out on sale by FIBA on Tuesday.

According to a statement on the association’s website, the ‘venue pass’, which is the first of three ticket types which can be purchased to take in the action at FIBA’s flagship women’s competition, went out on sale from Tuesday.

The FIBA Women’s World Cup takes place from September 22 to September 30 in Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands.

The statement said: “The venue pass ranges in price from €24.50 and up to €112, with discounts of 30 per cent in the Group Phase and 20 per cent in the Final Phase in effect.

“The ‘day pass’, the second ticket type, will go on sale at the end of June.

Finally, the ‘session ticket’, the third option, will be made available at the end of July, the statement added.

Sixteen teams, including the Nigerian women’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, are billed to slug it out for women’s basketball’s biggest international trophy.

Other teams participating alongside D’Tigress are Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Greece, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Spain, Turkey and the USA.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that D’Tigress are in Group B with Australia, Turkey and Argentina.

The Group Phase and Quarter-Final Qualifications will be held across the Tenerife Sports Pavilion Santiago Martin in San Cristóbal de La Laguna and the Palacio Municipal de Deportes in Santa Cruz.

The Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Finals will then take centre stage in the Tenerife Sports Pavilion Santiago Martin.