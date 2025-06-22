Thunderstorm kills 32 cows in Ogun – Police

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the death of 32 cows caused by thunderstorm on Saturday during a downpour.

The Command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, made the confirmation in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Abeokuta.

According to Odutola, the incident occurred at Osara community in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun.

She said that on June 21 at about 4:40p.m. two herders from the Osara community reported to the police divisional headquarters at Aregbe, that 32 of their cows were found dead in a nearby forest after a heavy rainstorm.

“The herders, who were jointly responsible for the livestock, suspected that the deaths may have resulted from thunderstorm with intense lightning.

“At the time of the report, the total monetary value of the livestock could not be ascertained.

“A prompt on-the-spot assessment was conducted by the divisional police officer, whose initial observations revealed that no visible injuries were on the cows.

“The cattle were found lying lifeless in various positions in the forest and the owners confirmed they do not suspect any individual or group, nor made any allegations or accusations,” she said.

In response to the incident, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, urged the community to remain calm and treat the incident as a natural phenomenon.

