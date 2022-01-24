Thugs assault lady over Facebook post ‘criticising’ Borno Lawmaker + Video

A female resident of Maiduguri, Fadila Abdulrahman, was on Sunday evening “brutaliSed” by suspected hoodlums in Borno State.

The thugs, armed with clubs, sticks and other lethal weapons, also vandalised the lady’s business outfit.

PRNigeria gathered that Abdulrahman was assaulted in her shop at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Park, over a “scathing” Facebook post she made about the lawmaker representing Jere Federal Constituency, Hon. Ahmad Satomi Grema.

According to sources, the victim had expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of the Borno State lawmaker.

In a recorded video of the attack, obtained by PRNigeria, a leader of the thugs was heard abusing the lady, adding that he would assign assassins to kill her as he was ready to sacrifice his life should anyone verbally attack his “political master”.

He said: “Be careful.

“Otherwise, we will just waste you.”

A source who witnessed the incident told PRNigeria that the attack was organised by a loyalist of the legislator, who is the manager of a recreational area.

The source said: “The attack was planned and orchestrated by the Manager of Sanda Kyarimi Recreational Park in Maiduguri, popularly known as Donbest Abatcha.

“He invited Sa’adu Suleiman Nakande, a loyalist of Hon. Satomi, and other thugs to attack the innocent girl at her shop at about 5pm.

“DonBest also ordered the thugs to destroy her restaurant, nearly a month after he gave her the space to operate.”

A cross-section of Maiduguri residents have called on the State Government and other relevant associations to seek justice for Abdulrahman, condemning the brutality meted on her.

