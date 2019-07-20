Leading digital-to-home pay-television operator, GOtv, has announced an exciting line-up of programmes for subscribers.

There will also be an exciting line-up of exciting telenovelas, movies, documentaries, sport, children and general entertainment programmes.

Subscribers can catch the drama and suspense on The Heir (showing daily on Zee World, GOtv Channel 25) as Amba, who is forced to lie and raise her daughter, Manu, as a boy to keep her violent brother-in-law from leadership finds herself in a very difficult situation where she must make a decision between Manu and Simran.

The friendship between Raj and Manu, who is neglected by his father because he is handicap begins to blossom.

Kids get to follow the amazing adventure of Pinkalicious and Peterrific in the town of Pinkville.

This series encourages children to engage in self-expression and to engage more in arts, music, dance and visual arts.

Catch this on PBS Kids (GOtv channel 65) on July 20 at 6:30pm.

Other exciting treats for the kids this week is Caillou, a four-year-old boy who discovers something new and intriguing every day with his mummy, daddy and Rosie.

Between Caillou segments are segments featuring Caillou’s pet cat Gilbert, Caillou’s teddy bear Teddy, and Caillou’s toy dinosaur, Rexy, in puppet form.

Jim Jam (GOtv channel 61) on July 21 at 8am.

Betty in New York should be added to your list of programmes to tune in to.

This programme is about Aramando, who is the new president of V&M, his father’s company. He decides to choose Betty as his secretary, but it turns out she is not what he expected.

Do not miss out on this show on Telemundo (channel GOtv 14) on July 22 at 4pm.

For our reality show fanatics, the Big Brother Naija season 4 Live Eviction show is this Sunday on Africa Magic Family (GOtv channel 2) at 7pm.

BBNaija Pepper Dem has been fiery hot and Biggie is turning up the heat.

The power to crown the winner is now in your hands. Have a favourite housemate?

Let your fingers do the talking. For more information on how to vote for your top housemate visit: https://africamagic.dstv.com/show/big-brother-nigeria-s4/vote

My Flatmates is back again this week on your screens!

This exciting comedy centers around four guys who share a flat together.

Hilarious situations and dialogs emerge from their daily quests for better life and fun escapades.

Catch this on Africa Magic Family (GOtv channel 2) on July 24 at 6:30pm.

For more scheduled programming for July, visit www.gotvafrica.com You can also follow GOtv @gotvng on Twitter and Instagram, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GOtvNigeria.