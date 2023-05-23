Three women docked for stealing from victim’s mobile banking

Three women, Faith Chinechere, Vera Alex and Chibuzo Ezedimbu have been arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing N544,000 from a man’s mobile banking application.

Chinechere, 19, Alex, 22 and Ezedimbu, 23, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences May 13, at 1.20 p.m. in Akowonjo, Egbeda, Lagos.

Aigbokhan alleged that Ezedimbu stole the said N544,000 from the complainant, Opeyemi Abiodun, through his mobile banking application.

He said that Ezedimbu transferred the money to the other two defendants.

”They received the money with the knowledge that it was stolen,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 239, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed and one of the sureties must be a blood relative to the defendant.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until June 6, for mention.