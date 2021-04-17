The Oyo State Police Command says three women abducted by gunmen at Onipe on Ibadan/Ijebu-Ode Road have regained their freedom.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the command, Adewale Osifeso, on Friday.

The victims were abducted on Monday.

Osifeso said they were freed as a result of pressure mounted on the criminals by combing their hideouts by policemen, hunters and vigilantes.

He said: “Oyo State Police Command under the leadership of CP Ngozi Onadeko, has recorded yet another remarkable achievement in its fight against crime and criminality.

“Today, Friday 16th April 2021, at about 0900hrs, three (3) abductees namely; (1) Adebayo Abosede ‘F’ (2) Ogunrinde ‘F’ and (3) Okeowo Theresa ‘F’ who were abducted on 12th of Aril,2021 at Onipe, a suburb along Ijebu-ode/Idi-Ayunre axis of Oluyole Local Government Area, Oyo State regained their freedom.

“Their release was a result of pressure and meaningful intelligence from police along with effective Utilization of hunters and vigilantes who under the supervision of the police combed the suspected location in search of the abductees before recording the breakthrough.”

“The Commissioner of Police is hereby using this medium to appeal to the good people of the state not to relent in sharing credible and timely information with the Police for effective discharge of its duties while vowing to continue to uphold the mandate of protection of lives and properties.”