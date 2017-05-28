Three-weeks-old in urgent need of N5m to treat heart disorder within four weeks

A three-weeks-old baby, Eden Oluwafikayomi, is in urgent need of help.

He needs N5 million to treat a congenital heart disorder.

And his father, Moses Olajumoke, is passionately appealing for public support to treat the baby in India.

Little Eden was diagonised of the ailment at the Federal Medical Center, Abeokuta Ogun State and earmarked for treatment at Apollo Hospital Chennai, India within a period of four weeks.

The father wrote: “This is a clarion call to help a 3 weeks old baby OLAJUMOKE EDEN OLUWAFIKAYOMI who was diagnosed of congenital heart disorder {Truncus Arteriosus} at Federal Medical Center, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria and urgently needs a heart surgery at APOLLO HOSPITAL CHENNAI, INDIA within the period of four weeks.

“The baby we were told needed at least Five Million Naira (N5,000,000:00) for both medical bill and logistics arrangement to survive. Therefore we need financial assistance from well meaning individuals to augment the parents’ efforts to raise this sum of money. No donation is too small.”

A bank account has been opened to accommodate donations in different currencies in Nigeria.

Bank name: First Bank Nigeria PLC

Account number: 3116079029 (Swift code for foreign currency: FBNINGLA)

Account name:Olajumoke Eden Oluwafikayomi.

For enquiries, please call: 07038400606 or 08057213188.