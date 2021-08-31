Three vagrants docked for allegedly stealing nine goats, sheep

Three vagrants on Tuesday appeared in a Senior Magistrates’ Court in Kano for allegedly stealing nine goats and sheep.

The police charged Hussaini Bala,18, Babangida Idris,18 and Ahmed Abubakar,20, with criminal conspiracy, theft and unlawful assembly while armed with dangerous weapons.

The Prosecution Counsel, M A Abdulrahman, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 5 and May 8, 2021 at Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State.

Abdulrahman alleged that the defendants stole goats and sheep belonging to Alhassan Musa and eight others.

He said that the police also recovered dangerous weapons from the defendants which were used to intimidate members of the public.

The defendants, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 287 and 103 of the Penal Code

Senior Magistrate Aisha Muhammad-Yahaya, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each and one reliable surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the matter until Sept.14, for further mention.