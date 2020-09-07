The police on Monday arraigned three tricycle operators: Mubarak Yusuf, Adamu Musa and Suleiman Abubakar, in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates Court, Abuja over alleged possession of firearms.

The defendants, whose addresses were not given, are charged with possession of firearms without licence.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the prosecution counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, alleged that the defendants committed the offence on March 23, 2020 at 8:30pm at Kabusa Area of Apo, Abuja.

Ogbobe alleged that the defendants were arrested by Kabusa Vigilante group.

The group recovered from them a locally made pistol with two cartridges.

He added that during police investigation, it was discovered that the defendants did not have licence or lawful authority to bear such arms.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 27 (1)b of the Fire Arms Act.

They however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Omolola Akindele, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until September 29, for hearing.