Three teenagers nabbed over attempt to use 13-year-old girl for ritual

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command have arrested three teenagers over an attempt to use a 13-year-old girl, Comfort Endeley, for ritual.

The spokesman of the Command, Asinim Butswat, revealed this development in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

According to available information, the suspects lured Endeley to an apartment, cut her finger and sprinkled her blood on a mirror.

The incident, which happened at Sagbama community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, attracted the attention of vigilantes who alerted the police and the suspects were arrested.

Butswat said the arrest of the suspects was made possible through collaboration with the youths of the community.

He identified the suspected ritual killers as Emomotimi Magbisa, Perebi Aweke and Eke Prince, all 15 years of age, from Sagbama community.

He said the suspects allegedly accosted Endeley, “hypnotised her and took her to the apartment of Magbisa where they cut her finger for ritual purpose.

“Vigilant youths noticed the suspicious movements of the suspects and raised the alarm. The suspects were subsequently arrested and some substances suspected to be charms were recovered from them. The suspects have confessed to the crime.

“The victim was rescued and taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspects have been transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit for discreet investigation.”