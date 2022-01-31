Three teenage boys beg stranger to teach them ‘Yahoo’

A video of three stranded teenage boys searching for where to learn how to scam people using the internet has gone viral.

In the video, a voice, which sounds masculine, was heard interrogating the boys, who said they were from Delta State.

It was gathered that the boys knocked on the man’s gate in a community located in Edo State.

The boys revealed that they were 16, 14 and 15 years old, while noting that they wanted to learn “Yahoo” and not “Yahoo” plus, which is a combination of online fraud and rituals.

They further revealed that they were sent out from where they were staying.

When asked about their parents, they said their parents are in Delta State.

They also affirmed that their parents know they are in Edo State.