Three suspects docked for stealing palm fruits

Police Friday docked three accused in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for stealing palm fruits worth N200, 000.

The suspects included a farmer, Christianah John, a motorcyclist, Abdullahi Zayanu and a trader, Ruth Esyoma, were charged for alleged theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendants on April 6, around 4 a.m., in Estate Area, on the Okitipupa-Erinje Road,, Okitipupa were caught in possession of the palm fruits.

He said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 516 and 390 (9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Chris Ojuola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each and one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until May 26 for further hearing.