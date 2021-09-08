Three suspects arrested in Lagos for killing, robbing Uber driver

Detectives attached to the Meiran Police Division, Lagos State, have arrested three male suspects who conspired together and murdered an Uber driver, Morenikeji Stephen Oluwaniyi, 27, and made away with his Toyota Corolla saloon car.

According to a statement by the Lagos command’s spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the suspects, Rilwan Nasiru, 27; Sodiq Taiwo, 23 and Oladimeji, 20, booked Uber service online, lured the driver to Meiran area and strangled him.

After killing him, they dumped his body on the Abule Egba bridge, along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway and made away with his Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number KSF 830 GX.

“Following a report by the victim’s fiancée at the police division on 6th September, 2021, detectives immediately put in motion investigation mechanisms which led to the arrest of the suspects in their criminal hideouts, and recovery of the stolen car,” Ajisebutu said.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.

While commiserating with the victim’s family, Odumosu assured that no stone would be left unturned to diligently prosecute the case.

He also admonished Uber drivers and others operating a similar business to be security-conscious always and be wary of passengers who patronize them.