A viral video showing three young men bathing in what looks like a cemetery with red clothing around their waists has been trending on social media.

The footage was captured by an individual who appeared to be filming the whole episode from an uncompleted building not too far from the cemetery.

In the video, one of the men was seen at a point chanting incantations into a grave as the two others continued to have their bath.

The moment they finished having their baths, the suspected Yahoo Boys were seen dropping their soap on a grave before they all ran out of the cemetery by jumping a fence.

The name or location of the cemetery was not disclosed.