Three suspected notorious armed robbers nabbed in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested three suspected notorious armed robbers and recovered arms and ammunition.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said the suspects were all men and aged 39, 22 and 21.

He said that while the 39-year-old suspect and the 22-year-old suspect were arrested at a hideout at New Artisan, Enugu on January 23, the 21-year-old was arrested on January 31 following confessional statements of the others.

He said that the police recovered two locally-made pistols and eight live ammunition from the suspects.

Ndukwe said: “Their arrest was actualised through the combined efforts of police operatives and detectives of Enugu State Police Command, respectively serving in Awkunanaw Police Division and Anti-Robbery Section of the command.

“The suspects confessed to have perpetrated acts of armed robbery and other heinous crimes in different parts of Enugu metropolis.”

He gave the assurance that the suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations into the case.

Ndukwe said that the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, praised the police officers and men involved in the arrest.

Ammani advised the state residents to volunteer information that would help the command.