Three suspected killers of Naval officer in Ondo arrested

Three of the six alleged suspected killers of a naval officer attached to the Nigeria Navy Secondary School, ldo-Ani in Ondo State, M. Akingbohun, have been arrested.

Those arrested were their leader, Ayo Agogo, Oyinbo Adida and one Francis, with three others presently at large.

They were reportedly arrested at a farm settlement close to the community following a 24-hour ultimatum given by the Naval authorities in the state that the killers be produced.

Colleagues of the officer had invaded the community, threatening to avenge his death.

The suspected killers, alleged to be cult members, according to reports, were not indigenes of the community.

A source told Vanguard that the Naval authorities insisted, during a meeting with the community quarter chiefs, who visited to placate them, that the killers must be produced or the entire community would face dire consequences.

Consequently, the leaders reportedly met and the suspects, who had fled the community after the crime, were smoked out from their hidings.

They have reportedly been handed over to the Naval authorities for prosecution.

The Chairman of the council, Dennis Adekunle, who condemned the incident, however, appealed to the naval authorities to apply minimum force in searching for the perpetrators of the dastardly act in the interest of peace.

Recall that no fewer than six suspected hoodlums had attacked the officer with iron rods and planks after an altercation in the community.

He died on the way to the General Hospital in the town.

Speaking on the incident, the Ondo State Police Command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said: “One Sunday Olaoluwa of Iyayu quarters, Idoani reported that his friend, a navy personnel attached to Navy Secondary School, Imeri by name Akingbohun M., was attacked by a six-man mob led by one ‘Oyibo’ due to an altercation that arose from a minor motorcycle-pedestrian accident.

“The suspects used iron and planks to beat the victim.

“The victim was taken to General Hospital, Idoani, where he was confirmed dead.”

Vanguard News.