Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three members of a kidnap syndicate, who have been terrorising commuters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The suspects Nathaniel Jacob, 24, from Nasarawa State; Isah Danladi, 22, from Kogi State; and Abubakar Rabiu, 23, from Niger State; were arrested on Thursday, at Fidiwo area along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state , Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this on Monday in a statement.

Oyeyemi said the arrest of the suspects followed a tip-off from some hunters, who sighted the suspects in the bush where they were planning on how to strike along the expressway.

He said, “The hunters quickly alerted the police, who rallied other stakeholders such as So-Safe Corps, hunters group and stormed the Fidiwo Alapako bush.

“On sighting the police, the suspects took to their heels in the bush, but, luck ran out of the three and they were subsequently apprehended, while three others escaped with their arms.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been in the bush for the past ten days, waiting for a convenient opportunity to strike.

“It took them that long because of heavy presence of policemen in the stretch of the expressway. they stated further that, they are six in number that make up the gang and that the escaped three are in possession of their arms.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang was responsible for the series of kidnapping along the expressway.

“Recovered from them are cutlasses which they claimed were seized from farmers they saw in their farms.”

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti kidnapping unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He added that the CP, also assured members of the public that, all the kidnap cases in the state will not go unresolved, as the command is working assiduously to bring the perpetrators to book.