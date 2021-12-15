Three suspected cultists terrorising Ogun nabbed with guns at students’ event

Three suspected members of a cult group, who have been terrorising Abeokuta metropolis have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command while trying to force their way into the venue of an event organised by graduating students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ojere, Abeokuta.

According to the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were nabbed on December 13, 2021.

Oyeyemi said the suspects: Abdul Jelili of Agura Street, Enugada, Abeokuta; Oluwatosin Olanrewaju of Saraki area, Adigbe, Abeokuta; and Yussuf Odesanya of 1, Moses Ajulo Street, Alakuko, Lagos State, were apprehended while search was been conducted on those attending the programme at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

The security personnel first arrested Jelili with a locally made pistol loaded with a live cartridge while trying to force his way into the venue.

The Divisional Police Officer, Kemta Division, Chief Superintendent of Police Sunday Opebiyi, who was at the scene with his men, then sighted the duo of Olanrewaju and Odesanya, who were moving in suspicious manner.

Opebiyi then ordered that they should be searched as well.

On searching the bag with them, another locally made pistol and five live cartridges were recovered therein.

On interrogation, the three suspects, who are not students of any institution, were unable to give satisfactory account of their mission in the place and how they came about the guns found with them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they are part of the hoodlums disturbing the peace of Abeokuta in recent time.

They were said to be connected with series of armed robbery and cult related cases in the town.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.