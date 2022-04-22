Three suspected armed robbers nabbed in Lagos search

Luck ran out on a group of suspected armed robbers terrorising the Ajah area of Lagos State on April 14, 2022 at about 12:40pm, along the Ajah under bridge.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the development through its spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to available information, the Anti-Crime Patrol Team attached to Ajah Divisional Police Headquarters, Ajah, Lagos, while on routine patrol, intercepted a silver-coloured Honda City vehicle with registration number GGE 288 GV with three occupants: Emeka George, 30; Ahmed Balogun, 23; and Bolaji Elewuro 29.

In an exhibition of conscientiousness, the operatives on reasonable suspicion conducted a courteous search on the occupants of the vehicle and in the process recovered one locally-made pistol with three live cartridges.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, a Superintendent of Police, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

Hundeyin said: “The operatives immediately moved the suspects to the station and preliminary investigation commenced.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, in his resolve to ensure the safety and security of Lagosians have assured everyone that every required step would be taken to tackle insecurity.

“He has further directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the CP Special Squad for a more discreet investigation.”