Three staff members docked for allegedly hurting a hotel guest

The Police, on Thursday, arraigned three hotel staff members, before a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for alleged criminal force and hurting a guest in a grievous manner.

The police charged Tunde Fakoya, Emmanuel Comede and Joseph Cho all of plot 419, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Jabi, Abuja, with criminal force, conspiracy and causing grievous hurt.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that on March 30 at about 2p.m., Kosoko Aderonke, of Lagos State, reported the matter at the Life Camp police station.

Nwafoaku said that the defendant lodged into a guest house located at plot 419, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Jabi and made payment through an Eco Bank ATM machine, opposite the guest house.

He said that the receptionist allowed the complainant to check into the room after showing proof of payment on her phone, despite not receiving the alert.

The prosecution counsel further stated that at about 11:00 p.m. the next day, the defendant, Fakoya told Aderonke that he had not received the alert and ordered the room to be locked.

He said that the complainant got angry and broke the door to the room, thereafter; Fakoya ordered Comede and Cho to forcefully carry her out of the facility and in the process she sustained an injury.

Nwafoaku said during police investigation, the defendants denied the allegation, saying the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 263, 97 and 241 of the Penal Code Law.

The defence counsel, Charity Nwosu made an oral bail application, citing Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 158 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, assuring that the defendants would not jump bail, if granted.

The prosecution counsel, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defense counsel.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200, 000 and one surety each in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the sureties must provide a BVN printout, a recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The judge adjourned the matter until May 23, for a hearing.