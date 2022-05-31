Three security guards jailed three months each for stealing aluminum

A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday sentenced three security guards to three months imprisonment for stealing aluminum products worth N2.5 million belonging to their employer.

The police charged Onuh Isaac, 27, Jonathan Udoh, 33, and Solomon Adam,32, with stealing and conspiracy.

The convicts, whose addresses were not provided, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Delivering a ruling, Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, sentenced each of the convicts to three months imprisonment without any option of fine.

Adeyemi held that the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the convicts and others at large, committed the offence on March 11, at about 1 a.m., at Iloyds Aluminum Industry, opposite All-over Polytechnic, Ota.

Adaraloye said that the convicts, being the security guards of the firm, conspired among themselves and stole aluminum products worth N2.5 million, belonging to their employer.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 508 and 516 of the Criminal Code C38, Laws of Ogun, 2006.