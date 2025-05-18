Three rescued as another building collapses in Lagos

Emergency responders have rescued three persons from a two-storey building that collapsed on Sunday afternoon at Mushin area of Lagos State.

The Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Farinloye said the two-storey building under construction at Ishaga Road opposite Central Mosque, Idi Araba, Mushin, collapsed around 3.50 p.m.

He added that the three rescued were taken to the hospital for medical care.

“Search and rescue operations continue,” Farinloye said.

