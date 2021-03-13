Men of Ogun State police command on March 11, 2021 apprehended three workers of Railway Corporation for vandalizing the railway cables in Kajola area of Ifo local government.

The suspects; Frank Obi, 26 years; Eze Ogbonna, 42 years and James Ejor, 27 years were arrested following a report by the supervisor of Kwochason Global Gas company working on new railway construction in Kajola that five persons were caught while cutting cables at the railway line by the company’s security guard. He stated further that the suspects overpowered the security guard and ran away.

Upon the report, the DPO, Ifo division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle detailed his detectives to fish out the hoodlums.

Intelligence investigation led the policemen to their hideout where the three suspects were arrested while two amongst them escaped. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are all working in the same company.

Recovered from them are a saw blade and a bunch of cable cut from the rail.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang. He also directed that the arrested suspects must be diligently prosecuted.